Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Five killed, at least 14 injured as double-decker bus overturns in Lucknow

The bus en route from Ludhiana to Motihari, was carrying around 80-85 passengers when the accident took place, officials said.
Last Updated : 23 February 2026, 15:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 February 2026, 15:59 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAccidentLucknowExpresswaybus overturns

Follow us on :

Follow Us