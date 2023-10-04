Five of the worst hospital tragedies in India

The deaths of 31 patients in 48-hours at a government hospital at Nanded in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra have raised serious questions on the healthcare system of India. The incident was reported from the Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital in Nanded, one of the important towns of Marathwada.

The Nanded hospital deaths come close on the heels of the August 2023 Thane incident when 18 people died in a span of 24 hours at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital (CSHM) at Kalwa.

While the tragedy in Maharashtra is taking a political turn, here are five of the worst hospital tragedies that have scarred the healthcare system of India:

Gorakhpur hospital tragedy

At least 60 children died in six days in Baba Raghav Das Medical College hospital in Gorakhpur due to an alleged oxygen supply disruption in 2017. Dr Kafeel Khan, who was suspended on charges of laxity and later booked, revealed that he had informed all senior officials including district magistrate and chief medical officer of Gorakhpur and the health ministry and ‘’begged’’ for oxygen cylinders on the night of August 10. Dr Khan got arrested in the same year.

After spending nine months in jail, Dr Khan was given a clean chit. However, in 2021, Kafeel was dismissed from his services by the state government. Khan later took to Twitter and posted a message confirming that his services had been terminated by the state government.