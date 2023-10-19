Issue in Indian Army's Dhruv choppers identified, being fixed: Report

After a design flaw that was detected in Indian Army's Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv, efforts are under way to fix the issue. According to a Hindustan Times report, the design issue has been fixed and the process to fit locally made helicopters with an upgraded control system to bolster airworthiness is also ongoing.
As per the report, state-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is supplying ALH squadrons across the country with booster control rods made of steel instead of aluminium, which will allow pilots to control the motion of a helicopter and ensure flight safety.
“Control rods for 120 helicopters have been dispatched to different squadrons. The remaining helicopters will get these rods by November. Incidents linked to control rod failure will not recur,” HAL helicopter complex CEO S Anbuvelan was quoted as saying by the publication.
This upgrade assumes significance as over 300 twin-engine ALHs are operated by armed forces.
This move -- which also marks the first in a series of planned upgrades to the ALH's control assembly -- follows a series of accidents which prompted fleet grounding and concerns over flight safety. Approximately 120 helicopters have already received the upgraded rods, with the remainder slated for completion by November.
This upgradation is set to continue till next year.
Certain design and metallurgy issues in some components had been identified as probable flaws during investigations into the incidents involving the choppers, news agency PTI had reported.
The ALH Dhruv helicopters are designed and developed by HAL.
The ALH Dhruv is a twin engine, multi-role, multi-mission helicopter in the 5.5 tonne weight class.
The certification of the utility military variant was completed in 2002 and that of the civil variant was completed in 2004. The deliveries of production series helicopters commenced from 2001-02 onwards.
(With PTI inputs)