Issue in Indian Army's Dhruv choppers identified, being fixed: Report

After a design flaw that was detected in Indian Army's Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv, efforts are under way to fix the issue. According to a Hindustan Times report, the design issue has been fixed and the process to fit locally made helicopters with an upgraded control system to bolster airworthiness is also ongoing.

As per the report, state-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is supplying ALH squadrons across the country with booster control rods made of steel instead of aluminium, which will allow pilots to control the motion of a helicopter and ensure flight safety.

“Control rods for 120 helicopters have been dispatched to different squadrons. The remaining helicopters will get these rods by November. Incidents linked to control rod failure will not recur,” HAL helicopter complex CEO S Anbuvelan was quoted as saying by the publication.