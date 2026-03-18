Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Fly to India for free': US uses Taj Mahal image to announce $2,600 exit bonus for illegal immigrants

The initiative, called Project Homecoming, was launched in May last year, after the inauguration of US President Donald Trump's second term in office
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 07:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

'Fly back to India for free': US uses Taj Mahal image to announce $2,600 exit bonus for illegal immigrants

In one line
US DHS announces Project Homecoming offering $2,600 exit bonuses and free flights to illegal immigrants for voluntary deportation.
Key points
Project Homecoming initiative
A US DHS programme, launched in May 2025, offers free flights and a $2,600 exit bonus to illegal immigrants who voluntarily leave the country.
Financial incentive details
The $2,600 bonus is part of a cost-saving measure, reducing the average self-deportation cost to $5,100 compared to $18,245 for enforced deportation.
Application process
Immigrants can register via the CBP Home app to declare intent to leave, submit details, and access travel assistance and financial incentives.
Program benefits
Participants return as regular travelers without arrest or detention, allowing orderly departure with time to settle personal and professional matters.
Evolution of incentives
The exit bonus started at $1,000 in May 2025, increased to $3,000 during the holiday season, and was adjusted to $2,600 in January 2026.
Key statistics
Over 2.2 million
Total participants since launch
$18,245
Cost of enforced deportation
$5,100
Cost of self-deportation via CBP app
$1,000
Initial exit bonus amount
$2,600
Current exit bonus amount
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 March 2026, 07:36 IST
India NewsWorld newsUnited States of Americaillegal immigrants

Follow us on :

Follow Us