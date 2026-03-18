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US DHS announces Project Homecoming offering $2,600 exit bonuses and free flights to illegal immigrants for voluntary deportation.
Key points
• Project Homecoming initiative
A US DHS programme, launched in May 2025, offers free flights and a $2,600 exit bonus to illegal immigrants who voluntarily leave the country.
• Financial incentive details
The $2,600 bonus is part of a cost-saving measure, reducing the average self-deportation cost to $5,100 compared to $18,245 for enforced deportation.
• Application process
Immigrants can register via the CBP Home app to declare intent to leave, submit details, and access travel assistance and financial incentives.
• Program benefits
Participants return as regular travelers without arrest or detention, allowing orderly departure with time to settle personal and professional matters.
• Evolution of incentives
The exit bonus started at $1,000 in May 2025, increased to $3,000 during the holiday season, and was adjusted to $2,600 in January 2026.
Key statistics
Over 2.2 million
Total participants since launch
$18,245
Cost of enforced deportation
$5,100
Cost of self-deportation via CBP app
$1,000
Initial exit bonus amount
$2,600
Current exit bonus amount
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Published 18 March 2026, 07:36 IST