'Flying kiss': BJP's women MPs lodge complaint against Rahul Gandhi with Lok Sabha Speaker

“We demand stringent action against such behavior by the Member, which has not only insulted the dignity (of) woman members in the house, it has brought disrepute and lowered the dignity of this august House,” the MPs said in their complaint to speaker Om Birla.

BJP MP from Karnataka’s Udupi, Shobha Karandlaje, demanded that the CCTV footage of the proceedings be examined and action initiated against Rahul Gandhi.

At the end of her speech, Irani called the former Congress president a “misogynist”, and said that such “indecent behaviour” has not been witnessed in Parliament before.