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FM S Jaishankar calls for resilient supply chains, diplomacy amid global conflicts at Finland forum

'Noted that ongoing conflicts are imposing costs and triggering changes far beyond the regions,' Jaishankar said in a social media post after the discussion.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 18:25 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 18:25 IST
India NewsS JaishankarFinland

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