FM Sitharaman invites Mexican firms to collaborate with startups and academic institutions
In her address at Tech Leaders Roundtable at the Chamber of Commerce, Guadalajara, Sitharaman emphasised on opportunities and responsibilities for similar placed economies and how India and Mexico can leverage and collaborate with each other.
