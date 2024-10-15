Home
FM Sitharaman to embark on 11-day tour to Mexico, US on October 17

During her maiden visit to Mexico from October 17-20, Sitharaman will also hold a bilateral meeting with her counterpart Rogelio Ramirez de la O, Minister of Finance and Public Credit of Mexico.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 13:54 IST

Published 15 October 2024, 13:54 IST
India News

