Forget all differences, focus on micro-management to ensure LS polls victory: Kharge's decree for Cong workers

He told the party workers that they should only think about how to make Congress victorious and they should use all their might to do that. "Refrain from war of words among yourselves. Refrain from taking internal matters to the media," he told them.

Kharge said that they had detailed meetings with leaders of 28 states to prepare the organisation for the Lok Sabha polls and insisted that by working 24*7, they will be able to provide an alternative government. "People and seats with a certain support base should be identified in places where we are weak," he said in reference to I.N.D.I.A bloc's decision on seat sharing.

He told the leaders that they need to have a special emphasis on "micro-managing" polling booths and voters' list. He instructed them to keep a tab on migrant voters and ask them to vote.

"One should also be vigilant against deletion of SC, ST, OBC and minority voters. District and Block Congress Committee presidents should keep a continuous tab on that. They should be in regular touch with district electoral officers on these things," he said.

In apparent reference to the Ram temple invitation row, he also warned leaders about the BJP pushing "emotional issues to cover up its failures" in the last 10 years and "deliberately dragging" in Congress. He said they need to give a united and befitting reply to the "lies, deceit and wrongdoings" of the BJP.

Targeting the Narendra Modi government, he said the BJP regime is ignoring the contributions of the Congress in nation building and in such a scenario, they should take steps to remind people of "efforts made" by Congress in land reforms, Panchayati Raj, education and industrial growth.

"There is a need to remind people about Congress' role in laying the foundation of Parliamentary democracy and modern India," he said adding, "those who forget history cannot create history."

Referring to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Nyay Yatra, he said he is confident that it would create awareness on "unemployment, poor condition of farmers" and caste census and bring the issues of social justice to the centre of the national discussion.