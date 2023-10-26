Rajnath urges IAF to adapt to evolving security challenges

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday asked the top brass of the Indian Air Force to learn from global security challenges to strengthen India’s air defence.
Drawing the attention of IAF commanders towards “new trends” that have emerged in the field of air warfare, he directed the military leaders to analyse such trends to pick up lessons to boost India’s defence preparedness.
He urged the IAF commanders to examine the rapidly changing global geo-political situation and assess them in the Indian context, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.
Singh further exhorted the IAF to focus on strengthening the air defence systems; use of drones and making headway in the field of aerospace to protect India's air domain. “There are new challenges emanating from the global security scenario. We must always be ready to deal with them,” he said.
While the minister didn’t make any specific reference to the Israel-Hamas or Russia-Ukraine conflicts, his comments come in the backdrop of the two ongoing wars in west Asia and Europe that provide multiple tactical lessons to the military worldwide.
Sources said Chief of Air staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and other commanders had been carrying out extensive analysis on the use of various aerial platforms in both conflicts.
A comprehensive review of the security situation along the border with China, especially rapid expansion of military infrastructure by the PLA Air Force in areas near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Ladakh sector is also being carried out.
Amidst discussions on jointness and integrated theatre command, Singh also emphasised on the need to enhance operational preparedness and highlighted the importance of joint planning and execution of operations by the three services.