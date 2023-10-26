Rajnath urges IAF to adapt to evolving security challenges

Singh further exhorted the IAF to focus on strengthening the air defence systems; use of drones and making headway in the field of aerospace to protect India's air domain. “There are new challenges emanating from the global security scenario. We must always be ready to deal with them,” he said.

While the minister didn’t make any specific reference to the Israel-Hamas or Russia-Ukraine conflicts, his comments come in the backdrop of the two ongoing wars in west Asia and Europe that provide multiple tactical lessons to the military worldwide.

Sources said Chief of Air staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and other commanders had been carrying out extensive analysis on the use of various aerial platforms in both conflicts.

A comprehensive review of the security situation along the border with China, especially rapid expansion of military infrastructure by the PLA Air Force in areas near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Ladakh sector is also being carried out.

Amidst discussions on jointness and integrated theatre command, Singh also emphasised on the need to enhance operational preparedness and highlighted the importance of joint planning and execution of operations by the three services.