Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Focus on subjects like AI, automation needs to be increased: PM Modi

'We will have to increase our focus on subjects like AI and automation, digital economy and design-driven manufacturing,' said PM Modi.
Last Updated : 09 March 2026, 06:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 March 2026, 06:25 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiArtificial Intelligence

Follow us on :

Follow Us