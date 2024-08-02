'Focus on underprivileged,' President Murmu addresses governors' conclave

New Delhi: In a conclave of all the governors chaired by President Droupadi Murmu on Friday, where vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar, PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were present, the governors were urged to focus their work on the underprivileged. President Murmu asked them to give priority to the poor and the deprived, and also visit border areas in their respective states.

President Murmu, in her address at the inaugural session at the two-day conclave, urged on the coordination between various central agencies so that smooth work takes place across states.

Pointing at the large population of tribals across states, the President urged governors to think of ways to ensure development reaches people in these areas. She added that for the government, people in the border areas are a priority.