Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Focusing on what went wrong, not firefighting': IIT Madras Director Kamakoti on probing CBSE's OSM row

IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti informed that a four-member expert team has been deployed to audit the CBSE revaluation portal following widespread complaints by students.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 11:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 May 2026, 11:00 IST
India NewsEducationCBSEIIT MadrasIITiit kanpur

Follow us on :

Follow Us