Follow path of peace, prosperity for nation’s progress: President Murmu to Kashmir University students

The President, who is on her first visit to the Union Territory, started her speech with the phrase Yee mouj Kasheer (O Mother Kashmir!), drawing applause from the audience.

On the New Education Policy (NEP), she said, it focuses on the Indian system of knowledge. “The NEP focuses on the Indian system of knowledge. The work done 1,200 years ago to save the city on the banks of Jhelum is today known as hydraulic engineering. There are many such examples in ancient India. Finding this organically grown knowledge is the duty of academia today,” the President said.

She expressed happiness over women students constituting 55 per cent of the university’s roll. “I am happy to know that the girl students constitute 55 per cent of Kashmir University. Gold medallist girl students are 65 per cent here. The women are ready to lead the nation. This is a major step toward women-led development," she said.

Stressing on protecting the environment, natural gifts bestowed to Kashmir, she chose the Kashmiri proverb: “Ann poshe teli yele wan poshe. It is our responsibility to protect nature and this is where youth have to play their role.”

Referring to the Kashmir University emblem, she noted it has three words of the ‘Upanishads’ and a part of Quranic verse.

Earlier in the day, the President paid tribute to the fallen soldiers at the Army headquarters here. She will stay in Srinagar for a night and later in the day will interact with the local tribal groups and women self-help groups.

On Thursday morning, the President will leave for Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra, Jammu to inaugurate a re-modeled Parvati Bhavan and Sky Walk.

The security has been heightened across the UT while commandos and sharpshooters laid siege around the picturesque campus of the KU ahead of the President’s visit. Entry to the campus was sealed by the armed personnel on Tuesday evening.