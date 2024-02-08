Food can be your medicine: Shilpa Shetty

The 105-year-old TYI holds the distinction of being the oldest yoga institute in the world, founded by the legendary yogi Shri Yogendraji, also known as the father of the modern yoga renaissance.

Shilpa Shetty, who actively participates in campaigns like the Fit India Movement, expressed that 'The Saatvik Kitchen' reveals the rich legacy of Indian culture and instils a deep sense of pride in her Indian heritage.

Dr Hansaji Yogendra remarked, "Our institute is 105 years old, and in a century, it has witnessed the changing tide of time. Much has changed over the years, especially our relationship with food. Food in India has always been sacred, served to divinity with a sense of bhakti, and prepared with a lot of love in our homes. However, over the years, food has become a matter of calories rather than love and nutrition," emphasising that Ayurvedic food is closely linked to sustainability.

"Problems arise when our food comes in packets rather than being home-cooked with fresh, local produce. When we consume food in a hurry, we are disrespectful to the sacred act of caring and nurturing our bodies," she said.

"Ayurveda promotes a diet that suits your geographical environment. This means choosing local produce and supporting farmers' markets. Ayurveda advises consuming homegrown fresh herbs and discourages the use of artificial flavourings and colours," she added.