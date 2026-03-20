<p>Mumbai: Small and medium food business operators (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/msme">MSMEs</a>) will no longer need to renew their Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) licences — these licences will now remain valid for life. </p><p>Dr Alka Rao, Advisor, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fssai">Food Safety and Standards Authority of India</a> (FSSAI), made this historic announcement at the "Prerna" Women Empowerment Summit and 6th Foundation Day of Chamber of Advancement for Small and Medium Businesses (CASMB), held in Mumbai.</p><p>In a landmark relief for small and medium entrepreneurs across the country, Dr Rao declared that FSSAI licences and registrations will now be valid in perpetuity — meaning food business operators are permanently freed from the burden of repeated renewals.</p>.FSSAI seeks six weeks from Supreme Court to submit proposal on food packet nutrition labelling .<p>This is part of a comprehensive regulatory reform drive aimed at reducing the compliance burden on MSMEs, which includes revised turnover thresholds, removal of dual compliance requirements, and introduction of risk-based inspection systems.</p><p>The FSSAI has announced several major regulatory reforms to ease compliance for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). </p><p>The most significant among these is the declaration that FSSAI licences and registrations will now be valid for life, permanently ending the long-standing problem of periodic renewals for business operators.</p><p>The MSME entrepreneurs present at the event returned home reassured and energised about the new regulatory framework.</p><p>According to a press statement, under the leadership of Rajit Punhani, Chief Executive Officer, FSSAI, and the guidance of Punya Salila Srivastava, Chairperson, FSSAI and Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Authority is moving swiftly towards greater ease of doing business. </p>