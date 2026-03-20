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Food licence renewals for MSMEs abolished forever; licences now valid for life

The FSSAI has announced several major regulatory reforms to ease compliance for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 08:20 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 08:20 IST
India NewsFSSAIMSME

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