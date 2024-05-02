'Food same as Shatabdi': Passenger labels Vande Bharat experience 'average'

A passenger has termed her experience on the Vande Bharat Express from Kolkata 'average'.
She gave a balanced review of all the aspects of the train in a social media post on 'X'. The post has surpassed a million views, NDTV reported.
Let's take a look at her review
Food
Firstly, she was provided snacks, which included diet chivda mixture, roasted peanut chikki, instant tea premix and some other snack in a paper bag. She labelled the food 'average' and wrote that it is same as Shatabdi Express.
For dinner, she had dal, chawal, chapati, subzi, curry and curd. She also got ice cream after dinner. She rated both dinner and ice cream 'decent'.
Washroom
Impressed with the washrooms, she called them the 'best' among all trains.
"The washroom truly is the best (I have seen) in a train. Both Indian and Western-style toilets are available complete with hand wash dispensers and automatic hand dryers. The flush surprisingly works well", she wrote in the post.
Other aspects
She also showcased the automatic door and instructions that have been translated to Braille script. She further pointed out that the windows shield failed to block sunlight and she had to protect her face from sunlight with her jacket.
