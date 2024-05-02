'Food same as Shatabdi': Passenger labels Vande Bharat experience 'average'

Food

Firstly, she was provided snacks, which included diet chivda mixture, roasted peanut chikki, instant tea premix and some other snack in a paper bag. She labelled the food 'average' and wrote that it is same as Shatabdi Express.

For dinner, she had dal, chawal, chapati, subzi, curry and curd. She also got ice cream after dinner. She rated both dinner and ice cream 'decent'.