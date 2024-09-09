For 1st time, India to host general assembly of International Cooperative Alliance in November

New Delhi: India will host for the first time the general assembly of International Cooperative Alliance along with a global conference in November this year, a move aimed at strengthening the cooperative movement in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been requested to inaugurate the event, which is scheduled to be held in the national capital during November 25-30. Around 1,500 distinguished guests from over 100 countries will participate.

International Cooperative Alliance (ICA) is the voice for cooperatives worldwide. It is a non-profit international association established in 1895 to advance the cooperative social enterprise model.