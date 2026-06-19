Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'For Congress, Gandhi may be God, but not for Hindus': BJP on Rahul-Lord Parshuram portrayal

He alleged that the Congress and its alliance partners continuously abuse Hindu traditions and are now indulging in such acts for vote bank politics.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 11:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 June 2026, 11:02 IST
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiIndian Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us