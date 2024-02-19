For developed India unite behind Modi, says Amit Shah

New Delhi: Taking a swipe at the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Trinamool Congress and the DMK in a political resolution that he proposed, Union Minister Amit Shah said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is building a “dynastic alliance”.
The resolution, ‘BJP – Desh ki Aasha, Vipaksh Ki Hatasha’, also called for the defeat of the “selfishness, nepotism, corruption, negative, and defeatist politics” of Congress and the I.N.D.I.A alliance in the upcoming polls, and said that for a “developed” India, people must unite behind Modi. The political resolution, the second such in two days, was seconded by Union Minister Arjun Munda and Rajya Sabha MP from Nagaland S Phangnon Konyak.
“While PM Modi aims to make I.N.D.I.A capable, Sonia Gandhi wants to make Rahul the PM, Sharad Pawar wants to make his daughter CM and Mamta Banerjee wants to make her nephew the CM,” Shah said.
In a seven-page note, Shah mentioned the Mahadev betting scam, DK Suresh’s comments on South, Udhaynidhi’s comments on Sanatan Dharma, Rahul Gandhi’s suspension from Parliament, Congress’s suspension of Acharya Pramod, the Sandeshkhali violence and the Congress’s refusal of the invite to the consecration of the Ram Temple, among other matters.
He added that all the constituents of the alliance have “insulted” Hindu deities. Boycotting the consecration of the Ram Temple an “epitome of appeasement politics”, the resolution added.
Shah also said the Congress as well as the regional parties part of the I.N.D.I.A Alliance do not have a cohesive ideology, and there is no clarity on where are they fighting together and where are they fighting against each other.
“Indi’ alliance, formed solely to oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi, lacks any ideological basis. The various parties involved in it are contesting against each other in elections and are mostly political opponents. In Kerala, the Congress and the Communists fight against each other, while in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) contests against the Congress. In West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress (MC) and the Congress party are staunch rivals,” the resolution read.
In the resolution, Shah said Rs 350 crores were recovered in cash in Jharkhand and leaders of two I.N.D.I.A alliance parties have been linked. “... even Mahadev’s name is not spared,” Shah said.