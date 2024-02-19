For developed India unite behind Modi, says Amit Shah

“Indi’ alliance, formed solely to oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi, lacks any ideological basis. The various parties involved in it are contesting against each other in elections and are mostly political opponents. In Kerala, the Congress and the Communists fight against each other, while in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) contests against the Congress. In West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress (MC) and the Congress party are staunch rivals,” the resolution read.