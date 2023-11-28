'For us it's Diwali today': Silkyara tunnel collapse survivor's mother

"Our prayers have been answered....we are thankful to all those who worked tirelessly to rescue the trapped workers from the tunnel," said Akhilesh's father Ramesh Singh as media persons, relatives, and other residents of the village made a beeline before his house.

Singh said that Akhilesh's wife, who was pregnant, and his 80-year-old grandfather, were not informed about the incident initially. "They were told about the incident later," he added.

He said that their hopes that Akhilesh would be rescued soon after the tunnel collapse had faded when they came to know that the machine being used for the purpose of drilling had broken down.

"Every day we used to think that today the workers would be brought out and then there was news of some problems....these 16 days were very long for us," a visibly happy Singh said.

As many as 41 labourers from Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Uttarakhand and Assam were trapped after a portion of the tunnel caved in. The spot was 200 metres away from the entry of the tunnel toward Silkyara.

The tunnel, which was 4.5 kilometres long, is being constructed from Silkyara to Dandalgaon on the Yamunotri National Highway under the Char Dham Road project. The tunnel is meant to reduce the distance from Uttarkashi to Yamunotri by around 26 kilometres.