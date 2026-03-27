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Forced conversions threat to national security, tribal identity at risk: BJP MP Solanki seeks central law

The BJP MP said such organised, collective conversions amount to organised crime.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 09:35 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 09:35 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsReligious freedomReligious conversion

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