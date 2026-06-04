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'Forcing relationship impossible through courts,' SC grants divorce to wife living separately since 2003

The court held that the marriage had broken down irretrievably for all practical purposes.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 04:40 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 04:40 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtIndia Politicsmarriagedivorce

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