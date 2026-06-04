'Forcing relationship impossible through courts,' SC grants divorce to wife living separately since 2003

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> has said that judicial proceedings cannot force a marital relationship between a husband and wife when both parties hold absolutely rigid and inflexible positions, emphasising that each has a life ahead to live on their own terms.</p>.<p>A bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and R Mahadevan made the observation while allowing a man’s plea for divorce, noting that the couple had been living separately since 2003 with no possibility of reconciliation.</p>.<p>The court exercised its extraordinary powers under Article 142 of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/constitution">Constitution</a> to grant a decree of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/divorce">divorce</a> on the ground of irretrievable breakdown of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/marriage">marriage</a>.</p>.<p>The May 27, 2026 order underscores the apex court’s pragmatic approach in matrimonial disputes where continuation of a dead marriage serves no purpose for either party.</p>.<p>The husband had contended that his wife had subjected him to harassment from the early days of their marriage. </p>.<p>According to him, while the couple was living abroad, she made wild and scandalous allegations against him, leading to the loss of his job. </p>.<p>The family was later forced to shift bases multiple times, including selling their Hyderabad residence and moving to Andhra Pradesh. </p>.<p>After his father’s death, the man returned to Hyderabad and has been living with his mother at his sister’s house, having no permanent residence of his own.</p>.<p>He submitted that he had already paid over Rs 40 lakh for the upkeep of his wife and daughter after separation. Additionally, Rs 68 lakh (which has now grown to around Rs 75 lakh with interest) was deposited in the Supreme Court registry as per earlier orders.</p>.<p>Opposing the divorce, the wife argued that the allegations were fictitious and said she was against the dissolution of the marriage mainly due to societal pressure. </p>.Prolonged matrimonial litigation only leads to perpetuity of marriage on paper: Supreme Court.Denial of conjugal rights amounts to mental cruelty: Supreme Court.<p>However, when the bench inquired about the real differences between the couple, she could not provide any satisfactory explanation for restoring the relationship.</p>.<p>The court held that the marriage had broken down irretrievably for all practical purposes. </p>.<p>“Both the parties have a life ahead which it is for them to choose how they want to spend and forcing a relationship, that too of husband and wife, cannot be done by judicial proceedings,” the bench observed.</p>.<p>While granting divorce, the court directed the husband to pay an additional Rs 60 lakh to his wife within two months. It also ordered the release of the Rs 68 lakh (plus accrued interest) deposited in the registry to the wife upon completion of formalities.</p>.<p>The court clarified that the couple’s daughter, who was not a party to the proceedings, would retain all her rights as the biological daughter of the appellant, including claims on his estate and ancestral properties. The husband has also agreed to contribute to her marriage expenses when the time comes.</p>.<p>The bench further quashed a pending case between the parties in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hyderabad">Hyderabad</a>.</p>