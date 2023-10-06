Foreign participation shrinks at India's renewable energy expo

Yogesh Mudras, the managing director for Informa Markets India, said the ongoing 16th edition of REI Expo is the 'largest” of all their editions so far in terms of scale. 'The increased participation of domestic exhibitors will also help achieve the Make In India goal,' Mudras said, referring to the government's initiative to transform the country into a global manufacturing hub. Being held along with the first edition of 'The Battery Show India', over 700 exhibitors and more than 900 brands have converged for the Expo, which is expected to attract around 40,000 visitors over three days.