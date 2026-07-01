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Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri gets one-year extension in service

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension in service for Misri in accordance with the provisions of Fundamental Rule 56(d).
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 15:39 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 15:39 IST
India NewsVikram Misri

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