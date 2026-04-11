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Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri heads to Paris, Berlin amid West Asia crisis

Misri's visit to France and Germany comes at the end of his trip to the US, where he met Secretary of State Marco Rubio and a number of other senior officials of the Trump administration.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 07:27 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 07:27 IST
India NewsParisBerlinWest Asia

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