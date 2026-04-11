<p>New Delhi: Foreign Secretary<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vikram-misri"> Vikram Misri </a>will undertake a three-day visit to Paris and Berlin beginning Sunday for high-level talks on energy, trade and defence against the backdrop of the West Asia conflict.</p>.<p>Misri's visit to France and Germany comes at the end of his trip to the US, where he met Secretary of State Marco Rubio and a number of other senior officials of the Trump administration.</p>.West Asia crisis has hit supply of medicines: Dinesh Gundu Rao.<p>The West Asia crisis and its impact on energy security are expected to figure prominently in Misri's talks with his interlocutors in Paris and Berlin.</p>.<p>In Paris, the foreign secretary will co-chair the India-France Foreign Office Consultations along with Martin Briens, the secretary general of the French Foreign Ministry, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday.</p>.<p>Both Misri and Briens will discuss a wide range of issues, including defence, civil nuclear energy, space, cyber and digital, artificial intelligence and initiatives fostering people-to-people exchanges, in addition to the latest global and regional developments, it said.</p>.<p>In Berlin, the foreign secretary will co-chair the India-Germany Foreign Office Consultations alongside Géza Andreas von Geyr, the state secretary of the German Foreign Office.</p>.<p>The discussions would cover diverse domains of bilateral co-operation, including trade and investments, defence and security, technology, green energy, development co-operation, education and people-to-people ties as well as global and regional matters of mutual interest, the MEA said in a statement.</p>.<p>Misri is also expected to meet other dignitaries and senior government officials in both Paris and Berlin. </p>