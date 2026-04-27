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Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri likely to visit Nepal next month: Sources

The visit is expected to take place in the first half of May, the official sources at Nepal's Foreign Affairs Ministry said.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 10:01 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 10:01 IST
India NewsNepalVikram Misri

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