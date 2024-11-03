Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to brief Parliamentary panel on India-Canada ties on October 6

India has been maintaining that the main issue between the two countries is that of Canada giving space to pro-Khalistan elements operating from Canadian soil with impunity.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 November 2024, 04:16 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 November 2024, 04:16 IST
India NewsCanadaMinistry of External Affairs

Follow us on :

Follow Us