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Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to undertake 3-day US visit

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Misri's April 8-10 trip will provide an opportunity to advance ongoing bilateral cooperation across key areas.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 07:43 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 07:43 IST
India NewsUSWashington DCVikram Misri

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