<p>New Delhi: Foreign Secretary <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vikram-misri">Vikram Misri</a> will undertake a three-day visit to Washington DC beginning Wednesday to review the full spectrum of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/india-us-relations">India-US ties.</a></p>.<p>The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Misri's April 8-10 trip will provide an opportunity to advance ongoing bilateral cooperation across key areas.</p>.<p>"The visit will provide an opportunity to review the full spectrum of India-US bilateral relations and advance ongoing cooperation across key areas," it said in a statement.</p>.EAM S Jaishankar embarks on 3-day visit to US.<p>The MEA said the foreign secretary will hold discussions with senior officials of the US administration on a wide range of issues, including trade, defence, science and technology, as well as regional and global developments of mutual interest.</p>.<p>"The visit follows the External Affairs Minister's visit to Washington DC in February and is in keeping with the regular high-level exchanges between the two sides," it added.</p>