Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra pays 2-day visit to Japan

New Delhi: India and Japan carried out a comprehensive review of their special strategic and global partnership, including in areas of defence, trade and investment during Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra's two-day visit to Tokyo.

In his visit to the Japanese capital beginning Wednesday, Kwatra participated in the India-Japan vice ministerial dialogue as well foreign office consultations.

The foreign secretary held consultations with Masataka Okano, the vice minister for foreign affairs of Japan, reviewing the entire gamut of areas in the India-Japan special strategic and global partnership, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

It said the issues discussed included cooperation in areas of defence and security, trade, investment, technologies and people-to-people ties among others.

Both sides agreed to expand both scope and depth of relations.