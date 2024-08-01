Foreigners with e-visa can now enter India through these seaports

Former Chief Port Administrator of Port Management Board and Special Secretary (Home), Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Prashant Kumar said that all the parameters, future prospects and convenience of foreign guests were examined and after that e-visa entry got a green signal from the MHA.

Director General of Police of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Devesh Chandra Srivastva has welcomed the decision taken by the central government.

Speaking to PTI, he said, "This will boost yacht tourism in this region and also it will bring Andaman and Nicobar to the global tourism map."

Many tour operators feel that besides e-visa entry for foreigners, this will also attract many Indian travellers and businessmen who are interested in yacht charting and adventure tourism.

President of Federation of Responsible Tour Operators (FORTO), R. Ratnam and President of Andaman Association of Tour Operators (AATO), M Vinod, who works closely with the authorities to make Andamans a yacht and cruise-friendly destination, called for maximum participation of all tourism stakeholders to make the archipelago a perfect destination for yacht chartering.

They said, "Introducing an e-visa at Port Blair seaport opens up many opportunities for yacht tourism. Earlier, cruise and yacht traffic crossed near Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the international waters unable to call (touch) due to visa restrictions for foreigners. Now with the introduction of the e-visa, the foreign travellers can easily come to this beautiful archipelago. We are sure this will bring direct and indirect revenue to the islands in terms of foreign exchange."

Recently a delegation of AATO participated in IndiaInternational Travel Mart, Bengaluru, to promote yacht tourism in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

However, other travel agents feel that yacht tourism can only be possible in Andaman and Nicobar Islands if the central government lowers the import tax of yachts which is now roughly around 50 per cent.