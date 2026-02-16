<p>Following the death of a six-year-old male tiger near Gundal reservoir in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kollegal">Kollegal</a> Wildlife range, under Biligiri Ranganathaswamy Tiger Reserve on Sunday, environmentalists allege that poaching activities are active in the area.</p><p>A day after a male tiger was found dead, after getting caught in a snare, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/forest-department">forest department</a> personnel launched an intensive combing operation to trace the accused, on Monday.</p><p>With the help of sniffer dogs named Bhumi and Bhanu, more than 50 forest department personnel conducted a combing operation up to a distance of 6 km around the reservoir. It is said that the operation is being carried out based on information about the accused, who have been involved in poaching cases in the past.</p><p>According to the officials, the chances of snare being set to poach a tiger is low. As the dead tiger's teeth, claws and skin were intact, it is suspected that the snare was set to hunt other animals like wild boar, rabbit and deer.</p>.Assam's Kaziranga reports three tiger deaths in a fortnight, high density may have caused infighting.<p>The Forest Department officials said the tiger might have been caught in a snare, walked to a distance to drink water and died near the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dam">dam</a>.</p><p>This has given rise to suspicions of poaching in the region. The poachers from the neighbouring states might have visited Gundal reservoir on the pretext of tourists and might have placed snares to poach wild animals, for skin, claws and others, allege wildlife experts.</p><p>Suspicious individuals, who enter the reservoir backwaters and BRT forests should be kept under surveillance. If <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/poaching">poaching</a> is confirmed, strict action should be taken. Patrolling should be intensified in the area and anti-poaching squad members be deployed, they demanded.</p><p>Hanur MLA M R Manjunath visited the spot, on Sunday. The death of an adult tiger after getting caught in a snare is a serious issue. A thorough investigation should be conducted and the authorities should take stringent action against those responsible, he said.</p>