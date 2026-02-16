Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Forest dept launches combing operation after Kollegal tiger death

The Forest Department officials said the tiger might have been caught in a snare, walked to a distance to drink water and died near the dam.
Last Updated : 16 February 2026, 17:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 February 2026, 17:10 IST
forest departmentNational Tiger Conservation AuthorityKollegaltiger dies

Follow us on :

Follow Us