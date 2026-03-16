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'Forgive everyone... It's time to go': Harish Rana's family bids him emotional farewell after Supreme Court's passive euthanasia order

The court emphasised the right to die with dignity is inseparable from the right to receive quality palliative and end of life care
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 09:28 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 09:28 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtAIIMSEuthanasiadelicacies

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