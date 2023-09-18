Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Forgot about craftsmen for 10 years, remembered them just before 2024: Sibal's dig at PM Modi

Sibal's attack on the PM came a day after Modi launched the Rs 13,000-crore PM Vishwakarma Yojana for traditional artisans and craftsmen.
Last Updated 18 September 2023, 10:21 IST

Follow Us

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Monday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the launch of the PM Vishwakarma Yojana, alleging that he forgot about crafts persons for 10 years and remembered them just before 2024.

Sibal's attack on the PM came a day after Modi launched the Rs 13,000-crore PM Vishwakarma Yojana for traditional artisans and craftsmen.

In a post on X, Sibal said, 'Vishwakarma Scheme: Hindu Mythology: Vishwakarma was divine carpenter and master craftsman of weapons of Gods…Modiji, far from divine, master craftsman of politics.' 'Forgot about craftsmen and carpenters for 10 years! Remembered them just before 2024! Convenient. No?' he said.

The Lok Sabha polls are slated to take place in 2024.

Sibal, who was a Union minister during the UPA 1 and 2 regimes, quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support.

Under PM Vishwakarma scheme, artisans and crafts persons will be provided recognition through PM Vishwakarma certificate and ID card, credit support up to Rs 1 lakh (first tranche) and Rs 2 lakh (second tranche) with a concessional interest rate of 5 per cent.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 18 September 2023, 10:21 IST)
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiKapil SibalLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT