Socialist icon Karpoori Thakur chosen for ‘Bharat Ratna’ in election year

New Delhi: Former Bihar Chief Minister and socialist icon Karpoori Thakur was on Tuesday chosen for the country's highest civilian award Bharat Ratna, in a move seen as Narendra Modi government's attempt to blunt the social justice plank of Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) and I.N.D.I.A bloc as well as to woo most backward classes ahead of Lok Sabha elections.
The announcement by President Droupadi Murmu came a day before the birth centenary of the two-time Chief Minister, fondly called 'Jan Nayak' (People's Leader), who sowed the seeds for government job reservations for backward classes in the late 1970s by deciding to implement the Mungeri Lal Commission recommendations.
“The President has been pleased to award Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur (posthumously),” a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said.
Thakur was Bihar Chief Minister between December 1970 and June 1971 as well as between December 1977 and April 1979. Thakur’s son Ram Nath Thakur is presently a Rajya Sabha MP and General Secretary of Nitish Kumar-led JD(U).
The surprise announcement about Thakur, who belongs to the Most Backward Class 'Nai' (barber community), comes in an election year where the Opposition is trying to highlight social justice plank, especially Caste Census.
It is also seen as BJP's attempt to put a claim on Karpoori Thakur's legacy and not allow Nitish to capitalise. It is also seen as an attempt to woo Most Backward Classes in Bihar ahead of Lok Sabha elections, whom the JD(U) too consider its stronghold.
Incidentally in 2019 too, the Modi government had announced Bharat Ratnas to former President Pranab Mukherjee, music maestro from Assam Bhupen Hazarika and Sangh ideologue Nanaji Deshmukh.
A “delighted” Modi spoke about the “beacon of social justice, the great Jan Nayak” in a post on 'X' soon after the official announcement, which came “at a time when we are marking his birth centenary”.
“This prestigious recognition is a testament to his enduring efforts as a champion for the marginalised and a stalwart of equality and empowerment. His unwavering commitment to uplift the downtrodden and his visionary leadership have left an indelible mark on India's socio-political fabric. This award not only honours his remarkable contributions but also inspires us to continue his mission of creating a more just and equitable society,” he said.
Thakur, who died 35 years ago in 1988 at the age of 64, had entered the world of politics through the independence struggle joining the Quit India agitation.
Never to lose an election, he entered Bihar Assembly as a Socialist Party member in 1952 and rose to become Deputy Chief Minister and the first non-Congress Chief socialist Chief Minister of Bihar.
Not just initiating reservations for backward classes, Thakur also announced prohibition of liquor in Bihar besides removing English as a compulsory subject from matriculation curriculum.