Socialist icon Karpoori Thakur chosen for ‘Bharat Ratna’ in election year

“The President has been pleased to award Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur (posthumously),” a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said.

Thakur was Bihar Chief Minister between December 1970 and June 1971 as well as between December 1977 and April 1979. Thakur’s son Ram Nath Thakur is presently a Rajya Sabha MP and General Secretary of Nitish Kumar-led JD(U).

The surprise announcement about Thakur, who belongs to the Most Backward Class 'Nai' (barber community), comes in an election year where the Opposition is trying to highlight social justice plank, especially Caste Census.

It is also seen as BJP's attempt to put a claim on Karpoori Thakur's legacy and not allow Nitish to capitalise. It is also seen as an attempt to woo Most Backward Classes in Bihar ahead of Lok Sabha elections, whom the JD(U) too consider its stronghold.

Incidentally in 2019 too, the Modi government had announced Bharat Ratnas to former President Pranab Mukherjee, music maestro from Assam Bhupen Hazarika and Sangh ideologue Nanaji Deshmukh.

A “delighted” Modi spoke about the “beacon of social justice, the great Jan Nayak” in a post on 'X' soon after the official announcement, which came “at a time when we are marking his birth centenary”.