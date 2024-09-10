Former Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde says was 'scared to go to Kashmir' during his tenure, BJP reacts

Former Union Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde's remarks on Jammu and Kashmir at a book launch event on Tuesday has snowballed into a major political row with the BJP latching on to it to attack the UPA regime prior to 2014.

Shinde's memoir Five Decades in Politics which as the name suggests, lays bare the politician's journey over 50 years and touches upon many controversies but the saffron party on Tuesday picked his remark on Jammu and Kashmir to attack the Opposition.

Shinde had said that he was scared while visiting Lal Chowk in Jammu and Kashmir when he was the Union Home Minister.