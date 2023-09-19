Former law ministers support Women's Reservation Bill but question 'delay' of 9 years

Observing that the bill should be passed and implemented, Sibal said, 'The BJP could have supported us in 2008 and get the women's reservation bill passed. They never supported us then.' 'Why did he wait till 2023 to talk of the women's reservation bill? Because he suddenly realises that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are coming. And therefore, he wants the women to support him and therefore, he is selling this dream that by 2029, I will give you representation in Lok Sabha,' Sibal said referring to the prime minister.