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Former Maharashtra minister files plea in Supreme Court against CBSE's 3-language rule for Class 9 students

The plea filed by Dr Fauzia Khan, an educationist and former Maharashtra minister, contends that the CBSE's May 15 circular is arbitrary and unreasonable.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 07:29 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 07:29 IST
India NewsEducationMaharashtraCBSE

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