Former PM Manmohan Singh retires from Rajya Sabha; Kharge says 'end of an era'

New Delhi: As former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh retired from Rajya Sabha after 33 years, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said 'an era comes to an end' at a time 'unscrupulousness is being equated with astute leadership'.

In a two-page letter, Kharge said Singh will 'always remain a hero' to the middle class and the aspirational youth, 'a leader and guide' to the industrialists and entrepreneurs, and 'a benefactor' to all those poor who were able to climb out of poverty due the economic policies pursued by him.

While showering praises on Singh for his contributions as Finance Minister and later Prime Minister, Kharge's letter read as an indictment of Narendra Modi's 10-year-old regime, which he said has 'reaped the benefits' but 'reluctant' to give him credit due to 'political biases'.

He said the economic prosperity and stability that the country enjoys today is built on the foundations laid by Singh and former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao.

“In fact, they (Modi regime) seem to go out of their way to speak ill about you and make personal attacks against you. However, we also know that you are large-hearted enough not to hold that against anyone," Kharge wrote.

He said the country is missing the 'quiet yet strong dignity' that Singh brought to the office of the Prime Minister and the Parliament will now miss his wisdom and experience.

"Your dignified, measured, soft spoken yet statesman like words are in contrast to the loud voices filled with lies that signify the current politics. The current political situation is such that unscrupulousness is being equated with astute leadership," he said recalling his speech on demonetisation.