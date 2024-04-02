Former PM Manmohan Singh retires from Rajya Sabha; Kharge says 'end of an era'

New Delhi: As former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh retired from Rajya Sabha after 33 years, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said 'an era comes to an end' at a time 'unscrupulousness is being equated with astute leadership'.
In a two-page letter, Kharge said Singh will 'always remain a hero' to the middle class and the aspirational youth, 'a leader and guide' to the industrialists and entrepreneurs, and 'a benefactor' to all those poor who were able to climb out of poverty due the economic policies pursued by him.
While showering praises on Singh for his contributions as Finance Minister and later Prime Minister, Kharge's letter read as an indictment of Narendra Modi's 10-year-old regime, which he said has 'reaped the benefits' but 'reluctant' to give him credit due to 'political biases'.
He said the economic prosperity and stability that the country enjoys today is built on the foundations laid by Singh and former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao.
“In fact, they (Modi regime) seem to go out of their way to speak ill about you and make personal attacks against you. However, we also know that you are large-hearted enough not to hold that against anyone," Kharge wrote.
He said the country is missing the 'quiet yet strong dignity' that Singh brought to the office of the Prime Minister and the Parliament will now miss his wisdom and experience.
"Your dignified, measured, soft spoken yet statesman like words are in contrast to the loud voices filled with lies that signify the current politics. The current political situation is such that unscrupulousness is being equated with astute leadership," he said recalling his speech on demonetisation.
An era comes to an end. Very few people can say they have served our nation with more dedication n more devotion than you. Vey few people have accomplished as much as you for the nation n its people: @kharge writes to Manmohan Singh as the former PM retires from RS @DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/T5JNFTyqWY— Shemin (@shemin_joy) April 2, 2024
"You showed it is possible to criticise without getting personal. The nation and the people will soon see through the lies of the current government. Just like how the sun and the moon can never be hidden, the truth can also never be hidden. People will realise the import of your words soon," he said.
Kharge said whatever little reforms done by the current government has its seeds in the work initiated in the UPA government and initiatives like ensuring direct transfer of benefits to beneficiaries by creating zero balance accounts, unique identification of the beneficiary through Aadhaar was “hijacked” by the succeeding government "without giving you credit".
"In some cases, the good work initiated by you seems to be slowly undone," he said referring to the 'difficult work' of deregulation of petrol and diesel prices initiated by Singh. Kharge also referred to the “increasing economic inequality and growing number of people who are forced to seek subsistence from the government.”
He said very few people can say they have served the nation with more dedication and more devotion than him and very few have accomplished as much as Singh for the nation and its people. During the Indo-US Nuclear Deal negotiations, he said he led India to take her rightful place in the world and he showed his strength as an “uncompromising” negotiator.
Singh has shown that it is possible to pursue economic policies that were equally beneficial to large industries, young entrepreneurs, small businesses, the salaried class and the poor, Kharge said adding that he showed that even the poor can participate in the nation's growth and be lifted out of poverty.
"Thanks to your policies, India was able to lift 27 crore people, the highest number of poor people out of poverty in the world while you were the Prime Minister. The MGNREGA scheme…continues to provide relief to the rural workers during times of crisis. The nation and particularly the rural poor will always remember you for ensuring that they can earn a living and live with self-respect through this scheme," he said.
"Over the last few years, you have made it a point to be available for the Congress party despite personal inconveniences. For this, the party and I will always remain grateful," he said.