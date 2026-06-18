Former Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Gujral duped of Rs 7.8 crore in cyber scam; Rs 4 crore frozen

<p>Former <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajya-sabha">Rajya Sabha</a> MP Naresh Gujral was allegedly duped of Rs 7.8 crore in a cyber scam. Police said that the scammers impersonated him on an online messaging app and tricked his company's staff into transferring funds. </p><p>An FIR has been registered in connection with the fraud, which occurred between June 12 and 16. </p><p>During this period, the scammers created an account on an online messaging platform using Naresh Gujral's display picture to impersonate him.</p><p>The message instructed one of the employees who had been given financial access by Gujral, executed four separate RTGS transactions over the course of four days, resulting in a loss of Rs 7.8 crore.</p><p>Naresh Gujral denied issuing any such directions and expressed no knowledge of the transfers, following which the family and company staff realised they had fallen prey to an impersonation scam, police said.</p><p>Investigators noted that swift action helped authorities freeze nearly Rs 4 crore, around 70 per cent of the defrauded amount, by placing a lien on multiple accounts linked to the fraud.</p><p>Naresh Gujral, 78, is the son of the late Inder Kumar Gujral, who served as India's 12th prime minister from 1997 to 1998.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em> </p>