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Former Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Gujral duped of Rs 7.8 crore in cyber scam; Rs 4 crore frozen

Naresh Gujral, 78, is the son of the late Inder Kumar Gujral, who served as India's 12th prime minister from 1997 to 1998.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 09:30 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 09:30 IST
India NewsCyber scam

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