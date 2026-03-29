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Former Raymond chairman Vijaypat Singhania passes away

Singhania passed away 'peacefully' in Mumbai, and the last rites will be performed on Sunday, a Raymond Group spokesperson said.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 03:16 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 03:16 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsMumbaiMaharashtraVijaypat Singhania

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