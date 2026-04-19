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Former RS MP Balbir Punj dies; PM Modi expresses grief

"Pained by his passing. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," he said.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 23:57 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 23:57 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiDeath

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