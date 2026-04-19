Former RS MP Balbir Punj dies; PM Modi expresses grief

<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed his grief at the death of former Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Punj, calling him a prolific writer, thinker and public intellectual who worked tirelessly to strengthen the BJP.</p>.<p>Modi said Punj's writings were widely read, reflecting his strong passion towards national regeneration, and his Parliamentary interventions were rich in facts and theory.</p>.<p>"Shri Balbir Punj Ji was a prolific writer, thinker and public intellectual. He made a rich contribution to the world of media," he said in a post on X.</p>.<p>The prime minister said Punj, a senior journalist, worked tirelessly to strengthen the BJP, especially among students, professionals, scholars and intellectuals.</p>.Modi on Pulwama attack's 7th anniversary: 'World saw how govt punished terrorists'.<p>Modi said Punj had been the party in-charge of several states, including Gujarat, and he fondly remembers their interactions from those times.</p>.<p>"Pained by his passing. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," he said.</p>.<p>Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also offered his condolences, terming Punj's death extremely heartbreaking.</p>.<p>He said Punj's death was an irreplaceable loss to the world of politics and journalism.</p>.<p>Union Health Minister J P Nadda said that through his ideas and writings, Punj consistently championed nationalist thoughts and public interest with great vigour and eloquence.</p>.<p>BJP president Nitin Nabin said the news of the demise of Punj was heartbreaking. </p>