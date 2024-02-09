Former SC judge Justice AM Khanwilkar likely to be next Lokpal

Who is Justice AM Khanwilkar?

Justice Khanwilkar has delivered several significant judgments. Just days before his retirement, he chaired benches that upheld the majority of the stringent provisions within the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ruling affirmed the constitutionality of sections related to the arrest of individuals involved in money laundering and the attachment of their properties.

During his tenure at the Supreme Court, he had also dismissed a petition challenging "clean chit" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2002 Gujarat riots case.

On June 24, 2022, a bench led by Justice Khanwilkar rejected a petition by activist Teesta Setalvad and Zakia Jafri, the wife of Congress MP Ehsan Jafri -- who was killed in the Gulbarg Society massacre in Ahmedabad in 2002. The bench deemed the petition lacking in merit and characterised it as an attempt to stir controversy.