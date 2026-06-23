Former-SC judge KT Thomas, Mammootty, others receive Padma awards

<p>Noted Malyalam journalist P Narayanan and former Supreme Court judge KT Thomas received <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/from-dharmendra-mammootty-to-kt-thomas-heres-full-list-of-2026-padma-award-winners-3874244#1">Padma Vibhushan </a>from President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday. </p><p>Veteran actor Mammootty and singer Alka Yagnik were conferred Padma Bhushan.</p>.<p>The 90-year-old eminent journalist received the recognition for his works in the field of Literature and Education. During his career, he was dedicated to social reform and national reconstruction.</p><p>The retired judge was awarded the recognition for his contributions in the field of public affairs.</p>