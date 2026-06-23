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Former-SC judge KT Thomas, Mammootty, others receive Padma awards

Noted Malyalam journalist P Narayanan and former Supreme Court judge KT Thomas received Padma Vibhushan from President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 12:13 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 12:13 IST
India NewsPadma awardsSupreme Court

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