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Former Union minister Dinesh Trivedi expected to be India's next High Commissioner to Bangladesh

Trivedi, 75, served as the railway minister and Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare during the UPA rule.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 16:35 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 16:35 IST
India NewsBangaldeshenvoyDinesh Trivedi

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