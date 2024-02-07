Foundation brick for Ayodhya mosque ready 

Mumbai: Close on the heels of pran-pratishtha of idol of Ram Lalla at the grand Ram temple under construction in Ayodhya, the foundation brick for the proposed mosque at the nearby location of the temple town is now ready.

The mosque that would come up at Dhannipur in Ayodhya - around 25 kms from the Ram Mandir - would be known as the Muhammad Bin Abdullah Masjid - named after the Prophet.

On January 22, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted the conscretarion of the idol at a grand function, which was celebrated all across the country and different parts of the world.

Mumbai-based Haji Arfat Shaikh, the Chairman of the Masjid Muhammad Bin Abdullah Development Committee and Trustee of Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation, is overseeing the work.

The IICF has been formed by the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board (UPSCWB) for the execution of the mosque complex project.

The foundation brick, which is baked in a Mumbai kiln, was unveiled on 12 October, 2023 at a function of All India Rabta-e-Masjid, where Islamic scholars, clerics and prominent people were present.

Arfat took the brick to Mecca, gave it a ‘gusl’ (wash) by Zam Zam water and offered prayers. Thereafter, it was taken to Madina Sharif and given to another ‘gusl’ with Itra and offered prayers.

Mecca, in a desert valley in Saudi Arabia, is Islam’s holiest city, as it’s the birthplace of the Prophet Muhammad and the faith itself.

Medina in Saudi Arabia houses the vast Al-Masjid an-Nabawi (Prophet's Mosque) and is a major Islamic pilgrimage site.

The brick is expected to be taken to Ayodhya after Ramzan Eid in April.

The mosque is going to be unique as it would have minarets that will highlight the five tenets of Islam – Shahada (declaration of faith), Salah (prayer or Namaz), Sawm (fasting or Roza), Zakat (charity) and Hajj.

The world's largest Holy Quran will be present in this mosque, which will be 21 feet long and when the Holy Quran is opened, it will be 18.18 feet,” he said.