Foundational learning courses in CBSE schools to be based on Vedic philosophical systems

These Vedic philosophical systems, on which Indian knowledge systems have been based, will help students develop disciplinary knowledge, the Curriculum recommends.

The nine schools of thought – Nyaya, Vaisesika, Sankhya, Yoga, Mimamsa, Vedanta, Buddhist, Jaina, Lokayata/Carvaka – form the basis of classical Indian philosophy and consider the Vedic traditions as the primary source of knowledge.

“The depth and range of thought on the matter of knowledge in India, including contemporary Indian thought, along with relevant thinking from across the world, must inform our curricula. This is operationalised by a method of organising knowledge which is on sound foundations and is useful for curriculum,” the Curriculum recommends.

The NCF says that the Nyaya tradition of knowledge, founded by sage Gautama, was “primarily occupied with formal reasoning, rhetoric, and epistemology”, and that it also made substantial contributions to metaphysics.