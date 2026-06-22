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Four Indian vessels carrying fertiliser cross Strait of Hormuz, en route to major ports

Stocks rise ahead of kharif season
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 16:17 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 16:17 IST
India NewsKharif seasonStrait of Hormuz

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