Four Indian vessels carrying fertiliser cross Strait of Hormuz, en route to major ports

<p>New Delhi: The Centre on Monday said that the four cargo vessels carrying urea, DAP, and sulphur successfully navigated the Strait of Hormuz last week despite ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia and are now en route to major Indian ports.</p><p>The ships are headed to Krishnapatnam, Kakinada, Paradeep, and Mundra. Once they arrive, the cargo will be offloaded to bolster existing fertiliser buffers and ensure adequate supplies for the ongoing Kharif sowing season, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers said.</p>.Centre claims sufficient seeds available for kharif season.<p>Domestic fertiliser production has reached 133.12 lakh tonnes since the beginning of the current crisis on March 1, while imports stand at 43.69 lakh tonnes. In its latest global tender, India has contracted an additional 17.70 lakh tonnes of urea, taking the total secured supplies of urea and P&K fertilisers to over 90 lakh tonnes for the Kharif season, the ministry said in a statement.</p><p>Urea consignments have been locked in from multiple countries including Oman, Malaysia, Vietnam, Georgia, Nigeria, Russia, Finland, Egypt, Algeria, Turkey, and the Netherlands. DAP and NPK supplies are being sourced via the Red Sea route from Russia, Morocco, Egypt, the US, Jordan, South Korea, Tunisia, and Saudi Arabia, the statement added.</p><p>As of June 22, cumulative fertiliser stocks across the country stood at 196.08 lakh tonnes, significantly higher than the 168.67 lakh tonnes recorded on the same date last year. Urea inventory has risen to 81.44 lakh tonnes (from 69.21 lakh tonnes last year), DAP stocks stand at 20.92 lakh tonnes (up from 16 lakh tonnes), NPK fertilisers have improved to 55.91 lakh tonnes (from 46.13 lakh tonnes), Muriate of Potash (MoP) inventory is at 12.68 lakh tonnes (from 10.68 lakh tonnes) and Single Super Phosphate (SSP) is marginally lower at 25.13 lakh tonnes compared to 26.65 lakh tonnes a year ago.</p><p>Fertiliser sales since March 1 have also been robust at 153.4 lakh tonnes, compared to 140.2 lakh tonnes in the corresponding period last year. This includes 79.1 lakh tonnes of urea, 34.8 lakh tonnes of NPKs, and 19.8 lakh tonnes of DAP, the statement said.</p>