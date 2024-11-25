Home
Four Rohingya refugees detained in Jammu, more landlords booked

Police have said the action against the landlords was required to curb the influx of Rohingya refugees and to ensure public safety.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 16:01 IST

Published 25 November 2024, 16:01 IST
