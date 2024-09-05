Four sub-committees to help National Task Force on doctors' safety: Health Ministry

New Delhi: The Health Ministry on Thursday announced forming four sub-groups to look into various aspects of security, working conditions and infrastructure in hospitals as a part of a national task force’s effort to prepare a guideline.

The four sub-groups will be on strengthening infrastructure and security systems in hospitals, revamping the working conditions and boosting the legal framework for better protection of doctors and healthcare workers.

The sub-groups are to submit their recommendations along with action plans to the National Task Force within three weeks, the ministry says in an order.